Travis and Faith Campbell

Faith Jordan Hicks and John Travis Campbell were married on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at the home of her grandparents. Scott Hayes officiated the 12:00 p.m. exchange of vows.

The bride is the daughter of Jimmy Hicks, of Kingsport, TN; and Angel Banner-Perkins, of Kingsport, TN. She is the granddaughter of Wilburn and Sue Banner, of Jonesborough, TN; Jim and Linda Hicks, of Kingsport, TN; and the late Carla Bishop.

She is a 2012 graduate of David Crockett High School, and a 2016 graduate of East Tennessee State University, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She is currently employed as a registered nurse at Holston Valley Medical Center, in Kingsport, TN.

The groom is the son of Carlos and Patsy Campbell, of Jonesborough, TN. He is the grandson of Sadie Campbell, of Jonesborough, TN; the late Lynn Campbell; Rovenia Bryant of Chuckey, TN; and the late Benny Bryant.

He is a 2011 graduate of David Crockett High School, and a 2015 graduate of Northeast State, with an Associates Degree in Industrial Technology. He is currently employed as a manufacturing engineer at Snap-On Tools, in Elizabethton, TN. He is furthering his education at East Tennessee State University.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, Jimmy Hicks.

Hayley Hicks, sister of the bride, served as her maid of honor. Chelsea Alexander served as her matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Sarah Adams, Kelli Hall, Katie LeSeuer (cousin), and Sarah Banner (cousin). Madison Parsons, cousin of the bride, served as flower girl.

Josh Barnett served as best man. Groomsmen were Samuel Wright, Garrett Wright, Michael Payne, Daniel Turner, and Eddie Cobb. Benny Bryant, cousin of the groom, served as ring bearer. Ushers were the bride’s cousin, Austin Banner and friend-of-the-family, Austin Allyon.

The couple honeymooned on a cruise to the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, and Grand Turk. The couple currently resides in Johnson City, TN.