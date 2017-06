Jim and Mary Kathie Simerly will celebrate their 59th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, with family and friends.

Jim is a retired U.S. Army veteran. Mary Kathie is a retired cosmetologist.

They are the parents of Jimmie Roberts Simerly, an evangelist, of Jonesborough, TN; and of the late Mary Colleen Holt. They are the proud grandparents of two wonderful grandchildren: Katie and Daniel Holt.

John 3:16