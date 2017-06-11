MACK - CARR

Katelyn Brooke Carr and Ryan Allen Mack were married on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Grace Meadows Farm. Rev. Bryan Orchard officiated the 6:00 p.m. exchange of vows.

The bride is the daughter of Joe and Debbie Carr, of Jonesborough, TN. She is the granddaughter of Mildred White, of Jonesborough, TN; the late John White; and the late Dorothy and Basil Carr.

She is a 2017 graduate from Milligan College with a degree in Nursing. She is currently employed at Niswonger Children’s Hospital with Mountain States Health Alliance.

The groom is the son of Mark and Julie Mack, of Jonesborough, TN. He is the grandson of Edna Brown of Harlan, KY; and of the late Mandala and Louise Mack.

He is a 2015 graduate of Northeast State Community College with a degree in Electromechanics. He is employed at Jacob’s, Inc. in Kingsport, TN.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, Joe Carr.

Ashley and Haley Carr, sisters of the bride, co-served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Heather Butler, Shea Hayes, Sydney Davis, Katie Smith and Chelsea Burkett. Ashlyn Cantwell, niece of the groom, served as a junior bridesmaid.

Allie Cantwell, niece of the groom, served as flower girl.

Mark Mack, father of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Rhett Wilson, Blake Cantwell, Chase Wykes, Blake Silcox, Brandon Nave and Keith McMurray. Seth Mack, brother of the groom, served as a junior groomsman.

Jackson Morgan, nephew of the bride, served as ring bearer. Wyatt Butler and Brady Cantwell, nephew of the groom, served as junior ring bearers.

Following a wedding trip to Jamaica, the couple will reside in Gray, TN.