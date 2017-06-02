Jones - Vincent

Announcement is made for the engagement of Myikaela SchiAnne LoreLai Jones, of Erwin, TN and Nicholas Sean Vincent, of Kingsport, TN.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Mr. Terry Jones and Mrs. Pamela Jones, of Erwin, TN. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Sue (Phillips) Cox, of Erwin, TN; the late Mr. Guy Phillips; and the late Mr. Roy Jones and Mrs. Lucille “Louise” Jones.

She is a 2015 graduate of East Tennessee State University. She is employed by Jason’s Deli, as a manager.

Her fiancé is the son of Mrs. Cheryl Weston, of Kingsport, TN; and Dr. Bruce and Mrs. Kristy Vincent, of Kingsport, TN. He is the grandson of Mrs. Pat Weston, of Kingsport, TN; Mr. Bob Vincent and Mrs. Betty Vincent, of Kingsport, TN; and Mr. Bob Weston and Mrs. Vel Weston, of Littleton, CO.

He is a 2014 graduate of East Tennessee State University. He is employed by Free Service Tire, as an area sales manager.

The couple plan a private wedding ceremony for Saturday, June 24, 2017, on St. Pete Beach, FL, at 7:30 p.m.