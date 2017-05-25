Carr - Mack

Announcement is made for the engagement of Katelyn Brooke Carr and Ryan Allen Mack, both of Jonesborough, TN.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Joe and Debbie Carr, of Jonesborough, TN. She is the granddaughter of Mildred White, of Jonesborough, TN; the late John White; and the late Dorothy and Basil Carr.

She is a 2017 graduate from Milligan College with a degree in Nursing. She is currently employed at Niswonger Children’s Hospital with Mountain States Health Alliance.

Her fiancé is the son of Mark and Julie Mack, of Jonesborough, TN. He is the grandson of Edna Brown of Harlan, KY; and of the late Mandala and Louise Mack.

He is a 2015 graduate of Northeast State Community College with a degree in Electromechanics. He is employed at Jacob’s, Inc. in Kingsport, TN.

The couple plan a private ceremony for Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Grace Meadow Farms at 6 p.m.