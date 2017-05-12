Tapp - Williams

Announcement is made for the engagement of Carrie Grace Tapp of Elizabethton, TN and Tyler Seth Williams of Erwin, TN.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Rev. Tim and Mrs. Amy Tapp of Elizabethton, TN. She is the granddaughter of Ed and Becky Manfull of Erwin, TN; Wanda Tapp of Erwin, TN; and the late Leonard Tapp. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Maxine Jones Rathbone.

She is a 2017 graduate of Carson-Newman University, where she graduated magna cum laude with a B.M. in Music Education. She is employed at the Extended School Program at Elizabethton City Schools.

Her fiancé is the son of Mr. Brad and Mrs. Angie Williams of Beaufort, SC. He is the grandson of Larry and Teresa Mitchell of Erwin, TN; and Terry Williams of Flag Pond, TN. He is the great-grandson of Robert and Alenia Minton of Erwin, TN.

He is a 2016 graduate of Carson-Newman University, where he graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. in Political Science. He is employed at Shults Law Offices in Erwin, TN.

The couple plan an open wedding ceremony for Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Central Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN, at 3:00 p.m.