McGirl - Peterson

Announcement is made for the engagement of Lindsey McGirl of Chattanooga, TN and Logan Peterson of Johnson City, TN. The bride-elect is the daughter of Jim and Barbara McGirl of Chattanooga, TN. She is the granddaughter of Helen McGirl of Nashville, TN; the late Jim McGirl; Ann Gaydos of Baton Rouge, LA; and the late Mike Gaydos. She is a 2015 graduate of the University of Tennessee with a master’s degree in Education. She is employed at Knox County Schools. Her fiancé is the son of Randy and Lois Peterson of Johnson City, TN. He is the grandson of Uril and Shirley Peterson of Limestone, TN; and the late Howard and Elizabeth Ferguson. He is a 2016 graduate of the University of Tennessee with a master’s degree in Education. He is employed at Knox County Schools. The couple plan a private wedding ceremony for June 17, 2017 in Chattanooga, TN, and will be living in the Knoxville area.