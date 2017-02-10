Reed - Hollifield

Announcement is made for the engagement of Sydney Lain Reed of Phoenix, AZ and Zachary Culic Hollifield of Johnson City, TN.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Brad Reed of Phoenix, AZ; and Carol Stewart of Phoenix, AZ. She is the granddaughter of Bert and Georgia Gilbert; and Roger and Nancy Morgan.

She is a student at the University of Arizona, where she is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing.

Her fiancé is the son of David and Amy Hollifield of Johnson City, TN. He is the grandson of Horace and Barbara Hollifield of Johnson City, TN; and Pat and Pati Shannon of Johnson City, TN.

He is a 2016 graduate of Milligan College, with a double major in biblical studies and history. He is employed at Poplar Springs Church in King, NC.

The couple plan a private ceremony on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 4:00pm, at Knob Creek Church of the Brethren.