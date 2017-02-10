Clark - Patterson

Shelley Elizabeth Clark of Johnson City, TN and Adam Lee Patterson, of Greenback, TN were married on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.

The Rev. Lauri Jo Cranford and Dr. Mark Gooden officiated the 4:30 pm exchange of vows. Music was provided by Matthew Brickey (organist) and Bob Cantler (soloist).

The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. W. Andrew Clark, of Johnson City, TN. She is the granddaughter of Lucia Clark, of Wheaton, IL, and the late William Clark; and Mr. and Mrs. William McGillen, of Johnson City, TN.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Patterson, of Greenback, TN. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Patterson, of Greenback, TN; Joyce Lentz, of Knoxville, TN and the late Thomas Lentz.

Given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, the bride wore a strapless, sweetheart neckline, A-line gown of corded alencon lace over regency organza.

Matron of Honor was Marcelle Goforth. Adelle Eberhardt and Emily Burch served as Maids of Honor. Bridesmaids were Karyn Garland, Dana Patterson (sister of the groom), Cassie Carpenter, and Jenny Lewis. Flower Girl was Elizabeth Lewis.

Matt Campbell and Ben Patterson (brother of the groom) served as Best Men. Groomsmen were Austin Moody, Milan Umicevic, Justin Mertz, Seth Hawkins, and Clint Lewis.

The bride is a 2011 graduate of Maryville College and a 2014 graduate of East Tennessee State University. She is employed as a physical therapist at Blount Memorial Total Rehab at Springbrook in Alcoa, TN.

The groom is a 2012 graduate of Maryville College. He is employed as a lead keeper of bird shows at Zoo Knoxville.

Following the wedding, the couple took a wedding trip to Antigua. The couple now reside in Maryville, TN.