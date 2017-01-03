Happy 100th Birthday, Ethel!

Ethel Mae Street celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, January 1, 2017, from 1pm to 4pm, at her home.

Mrs. Street was born on January 1, 1917, in Carter County, TN. She was married to Clifford L. Street for 47 years.

She is the mother of 7 children: Richard Street, of Fairburn, GA; Norma Dempsey, Wayne Street, Larry Street, Lucy Henley, Melinda Street and James Street, all of Johnson City, TN. She has 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

She served her family as a homemaker. She is a member of Oakland Avenue Baptist Church.

She enjoys having her family visit, especially her grandchildren. She loves the Lord Jesus with all her heart. The presence of family and friends is the only gift requested.