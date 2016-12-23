Odom - Cundiff

Announcement is made for the engagement of Carly Elaine Odom and Casey Gordon Cundiff.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Clay and Donna Odom of Mt. Juliet, TN. She is the granddaughter of Lavonne Odom and Martha Davenport.

She is a 2013 graduate of Tennessee Technical University, with a bachelor’s degree in Nursing. She is currently working in the Intensive Care Unit at Vanderbilt University Hospital, in Nashville, TN.

Her fiancé is the son of Gary and Becky Cundiff of Johnson City, TN. He is the grandson of Mary Cundiff and the late John Cundiff of Johnson City, TN; Janet Griffiths of Sarasota, FL; and the late Proctor Robinson of Ashland, KY.

He is a 2010 graduate of Science Hill High School, and a 2014 graduate of Tennessee Technical University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Marketing Management. He received his master’s degree in Sports Marketing from Tennessee Technical University. He is currently working as an account executive with Alliance Sports Marketing in Nashville, TN.

The couple plan a private ceremony on May 6, 2017, and will be living in the Nashville area.