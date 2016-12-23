Mr. & Mrs. Shipley

Mr. Niles Eugene Shipley and Mrs. Helen Marie (Buckingham) Shipley will celebrate their 58th anniversary on December 30, 2016, at a reception at 7pm in the fellowship hall at Gravel Hill Baptist Church. The couple were married on December 20, 1958.

Mr. Shipley retired from the Washington County School District, where he served as a bus driver. He has also maintained the family farm. Mrs. Shipley, an avid gardener, also worked to maintain the family farm and served her family as a homemaker.

The couple have two sons: Thomas Lee Shipley, of Johnson City, TN; and David Mack Shipley, of Gray, TN. They have one granddaughter: Heather Marie Shipley, of Gray, TN.

The celebration is open to family and close friends.