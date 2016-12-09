Wilson - Baliey

Announcement is made for the engagement of Ashley Hannah Wilson and Ethan James Bailey, both of Erwin, TN.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Tracey and Kristie Wilson, of Erwin, TN. She is the granddaughter of the late Phillip "Pepe" Keplinger; of the late Nancy Jo Letterman; of the late Sandra McDaniel; and of the late Merle Wilson. She is the great-granddaughter of Mrs. Joyce Letterman, of Erwin, TN.

She is a 2013 graduate of Unicoi County High School. She is currently a junior at Northeast State University, pursuing a degree as a dental assistant. She is employed at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Her fiancé is the son of Eddie Bailey, of Greeneville, TN; and of Stephanie Rice, of Erwin, TN. He is the grandson of the late Junior and Betty Jane Bailey; and of the late Ted and Darlene Masters.

He is a 2010 graduate of Unicoi County High School; and a 2013 graduate of Northeast State University, with a degree in electrical technology. He is employed at Erwin Utilities.

The couple plan a private wedding ceremony on June 3, 2017, at Katy Branch Pavilion, in Jonesborough, TN.