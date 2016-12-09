Reed - Porterfield

Jennifer Adelia Fay Reed and Stephen William Porterfield, both of Johnson City, TN, were married on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Artisan Farms in Greeneville, TN.

The honorable Alan B. Corley, Mayor of Tusculum, TN, officiated the 4:30pm exchange of vows.

The bride is the daughter of Mark and Paula Reed, of Johnson City, TN. She is the granddaughter of Dorothy O. Gibson, of Jonesborough, TN and the late Dr. Roger E. Gibson; and of the late Mr. and Mrs. Echol M. Reed.

The groom is the son of Lawrence and Brenda Porterfield, of Johnson City, TN. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Claude Stanley; and of the late Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Porterfield.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father.

Following a wedding trip to Sandals Resort on St. Lucia, the couple will reside in Greeneville, TN.