Steward - Broyles

Ashley Renee Steward of Jonesborough, TN and Kendell Thomas Broyles of Chuckey, TN were married on Saturday, October 15, 2016, at The Broyles Farm. Rev. Steve Hux officiated the 2 p.m. exchange of vows.

The bride is the daughter of Edward and Diane Martin of Jonesborough, TN.

The groom is the son of Aimee and David Reid of Jonesborough, TN; and of Keith Broyles of Chuckey, TN.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, Edward Martin.

Tristin Martin served as maid of honor. Flower girl was Avery Broyles. Justin Reid served as best man.

The bride is a 2011 graduate of David Crockett High School. She is employed at Johnson City Honda.

The groom is a 2012 graduate of David Crockett High School. He is the owner of J&K Home Remodeling.

Following a wedding trip to Myrtle Beach, SC, the couple will reside in Jonesborough, TN.