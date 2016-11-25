Mr. & Mrs. Quillinan

Mr. John "Jack" Clement Quillinan and Mrs. Constance "Connie" Jean (Brummett) Quillinan will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Friday, December 2, 2016.

The couple were married on December 2, 1966, on Big Pine Key, FL, by Connie’s father, now the late Reverend Jerry Brummett.

The couple grew up in opposite parts of the country. Jack is from outside of Detroit, MI; and Connie, originally from Louisville, KY, spent most of her life in Florida. They met while Jack was stationed in the Florida Keys, while enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

The couple celebrated their honeymoon in Gatlinburg, TN and shortly thereafter moved to Knoxville, TN, where Jack started his career with IBM. In 2000, Jack retired from IBM, and they moved to a beautiful mountain home in Flag Pond, TN.

The couple have two children: John D. Quillinan of Winter Garden, FL; and Shawn J. Quillinan of Jonesborough, TN. They have one granddaughter, Shelby Quillinan.

Mr. and Mrs. Quillinan will be celebrating fifty years of loving, caring and sharing with family on this very special day.