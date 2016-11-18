Banks - Lee

Heather Nicole Banks, of Unicoi, TN, and Robert E. Lee, II of Jonesborough, TN were married Saturday, August 20, 2016, at an outdoor ceremony.

Todd McLaughlin and Todd Adams officiated the 4 p.m. exchange of vows. Music was provided by Whitney Gilliam, vocalist; and James Story, guitar.

The bride is the daughter of Jeff and Pam Banks of Unicoi, TN. She is the granddaughter of Dorothy Wiggand, of Unicoi, TN and the late Bill Wiggand; and of Bob and Linda Banks of Erwin, TN.

The groom is the son of Robbie and LaDonna Lee of Jonesbough, TN. He is the grandson of the late John and Jeanette Isenberg; and of the late Allen and Elizabeth Lee.

Given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, the bride wore a strapless, a-line, side-split dress and a beaded-edge, mid-length veil. She carried a bouquet of sunflowers with white roses.

Matron of honor was Tiffany Sluder. Bridesmaids were Andrea McCann and Paige Lee.

Adeleigh Throckmorton, Miley and Kianna Hopson and Beth Taylor served as flower girls.

Jackson Throckmorton served as ring bearer.

Robbie Lee served as best man. Groomsmen were Bryan Martin and Zach Shell. Ushers were Dakota Sluder, Lance Banks, and Dustin McCurry.

Following a cruise to the Bahamas and Mexico, the couple will reside in Erwin, TN.