Mr. and Mrs. Fletcher will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Sunday, November 20th, 2016. The couple were married on November 20th, 1956.

Mr. William Clint Fletcher retired from Pepsi. Mrs. Jane Bullock Fletcher retired from Walmart in Elizabethton.

The couple have one daughter, the late Kirsten. They have two granddaughters: BryeAnne Fletcher- Adams, and her husband Joseph; and KasSandra Fletcher-Savage, and her husband Alex.