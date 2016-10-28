Howard - Linton

Announcement is made for the engagement of Cody Nicole Howard and Zachary Wood Linton, both of Fayetteville, NC.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Tony and Bobbie Earls of Mooresboro, NC. She is the granddaughter of Carolyn Marlow of Spindale, NC.

She is a 2006 graduate of Crest High School. In 2010, she graduated from UNC with a B.A. in Elementary Education. In 2014, she graduated from the University of Washington with a M.A. in Educational Psychology.

She is employed by the United States Army at their National Defense University at Fort Bragg, NC, where she serves as the Academic Specialist / Program Coordinator for Joint Special Operations M.A. in Strategic Security Studies.

Her fiancé is the son of Brandon and Loesje Linton of Johnson City, TN. He is the grandson of Beverly Creamer of Memphis, TN, and the late Walter Creamer; and of Cal and Brenda Wilson of Johnson City, TN.

He is a 2008 graduate of Science Hill High School. In 2012, he graduated from The United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, where he received a B.S. in Environmental Science.

He is currently serving in The United States Army as a Captain FA in the 2-319 th AFAR with the 82 nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, NC.

The couple plans a private ceremony at 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 10, 2016, in Johnson City, TN.