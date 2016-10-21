Bare - VanHoy

Megan Lynn Bare and Jordan Scott VanHoy were married June 4, 2016 at Siesta Key Beach.

Dr. Don Nations officiated the 6:30 p.m. exchange of vows. Reception followed with dinner and steel drum music provided by Kenneth Moolenaar at the Capri at Siesta.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott and Lori Bare of Elizabethton, TN. She is the granddaughter of Wade Edmondson of Elizabethton, TN and the late Joan Edmonson; and of Glen and Brenda Bare of Elizabethton, TN.

The groom is the son of Dewey and Jenny Whaley of Elizabethton, TN; and of Scott VanHoy of Elizabethton, TN. He is the grandson of Arnold and Regina Hopland; and of Kathy VanHoy and the late Larry VanHoy.

Given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, the bride wore a champagne silk chiffon gown and carried a bouquet of star gazer lilies, calla lilies, and blue orchids.

Maid of honor was Rachel Wagner. Bridesmaids were Nerissa Lowe, Emily Gouge, Chelsea Miller, and Jessica Hopland.

Flower girl was Grace Whaley. Luke Whaley and Eli VanHoy were ring bearers.

Austin VanHoy and Chris Cox served as Best Man. Groomsmen were Matt Gouge, Tanner James, and Justin Hopland.

The bride is a 2016 graduate of East Tennessee State University, with a B.A. in Criminal Justice and History. She is currently employed at Elizabethton City Schools. She is a member at Grace Fellowship Church.

The groom is a 2014 graduate of East Tennessee State University, with a B.S. in C.S.C.I. He is currently employed at Business Information Systems. He is a member at Grace Fellowship Church.

Following a wedding trip to Maui, Hawaii, the couple will reside in Elizabethton, TN.