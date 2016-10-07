Rev. Roy J. Cooper will be celebrating his 88th birthday on October 11, 2016.

He has been married to Edna Wiseman Cooper for 64 years.

He is the father of Jane Ann Williams, and husband Terry; Shirley Sutphin, and friend Fransco Garland; Jim Cooper, and wife Donna.

He is the grandfather of Terri White and husband Brad; Jessica Lyle and husband Mickey; Bridgett Wine and husband Scott; and of the late Robin Michelle, daughter of Shirley Sutphin, who passed away in 1983.

His great-grandchildren are Noah Trivette, Aaron Thornburg, Audrey and Aiden Lyle.

He is a Jack's Creek Free Will Baptist minister, being the oldest in age, and has preached in many churches for 50 years. He is the honorary pastor at Keystone Free Will Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN. He recently preached at a revival in Buladean, NC.

He loves to tell jokes. His favorite one is, "Did you know the bears all left Pigeon Forge? There was a sign there that said, 'Bear Left'!"

If you want to hear more jokes, just ask him! He will keep you laughing!

He continues to enjoy the company of all his many friends. He also loves to work on lawn mowers, eat Hardee's biscuits and gravy, and most of all loves fried apple pies.

Happy 88th Birthday from your family who loves you very much!