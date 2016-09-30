SMITH - GRAHAM

Announcement is made for the engagement of Eleanor Margaret Smith and Thomas W. Graham, Jr.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Linda Campbell Smith of Elizabethton, TN, and the late Dr. Ron Smith. She is the granddaughter of Carson Campbell of Elizabethton and the late Katherine Campbell; and of the late Harry and Margaret Smith.

She is a 2008 graduate of Elizabethton High School and 2012 graduate of Austin Peay State University, with a degree in Political Science. She is a 2016 graduate of Charlotte School of Law, with a J.D.

Her fiancé is the son of Michelle and Thomas W. Graham, Sr., of Marion, VA. He is the grandson of Hazel Armstrong, Carolyn Hess and Thomas W. Graham, all of Marion, VA.

He is a 2008 graduate of Ansbach High School, in Ansbach, Germany, and a 2013 graduate of Austin Peay State University, with a degree in Biology. He is a student at Charlotte School of Law, where he will graduate with a J.D. in December 2016.

The couple plan a private ceremony on October 8, 2016.