Mr. Wright was born on September 17, 1926 in Avery County, NC. He has been married to Phyllis Wright for 54 years.

He is the father of Larry Wright, of Hampton, TN, and Ronnie Wright, of Charlotte, NC. He has one granddaughter, Lisa Montoya; and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. Wright is an accomplished Blue Grass Musician who's accomplishment has been recorded in the History of Blue Grass music. A man whose spiritual walk is an example to all who've been privileged to know him.