Fleming - Sweeney

The bride-elect is the daughter of Linda P. Fisher, of Kingsport, TN, and J. Tyler Fleming, of Elizabethton, TN. She is the granddaughter of Walter E. Pierce, Jr., of Kingsport, TN, and the late Vanira "Norie" Pierce; and Nancy G. Fleming, of Elizabethton, TN, and the late John E. Fleming. She graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School, Middle Tennessee State University with a B.S. in Psychology, where she was also a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, and then University of Tennessee of Knoxville with an M.S. in Social Work. She is currently employed at Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care as a Medical Social Worker. She is a member of the National Association of Social Workers.

Her fiancé is the son of Tim and Donna Sweeney, of Smyrna, TN. He is the grandson of Joe and Ruby Sweeney, of Perry County, TN; and the late Howard and Betta Wisdom, of Perry County, TN. He graduated from Smyrna High School and Middle Tennessee State University with B.S. in Aerospace, where he was a member of the Air Traffic Control Organization. He is currently employed at Southern Air, Inc. as an Operations Controller/Dispatcher.

The couple plan a ceremony to be held on Saturday, November 12, 2016, at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN.