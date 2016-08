The couple were married on July 2, 1966, in Bloomington, IL.

Mr. James Peter "Pete" Hostetler retired from the Boy Scouts of America Sequoyah Council after 37 years.

Mrs. Hostetler is the former Karen Sue "Susie" Johnson. She is retired from Madison County and Johnson City Schools after 33 years.

The couple have two children, Jeff (Karen), of Church Hill, TN, and Ken (Ryan), of Rocky Face, GA; and grandchildren, Leah, Alli, Jack, Barrett, and Truett.