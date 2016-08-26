Johnson - Owens

The bride is the daughter of Craig and Rachel Owens, of Gray, TN; and Tom and Tamara Day, of Bluff City, TN. She is the granddaughter of Nellie Owens and the late Lawrence Owens, of Johnson City, TN; and Hugh and Faye Sullivan, of Johnson City, TN.

The groom is the son of Joseph and Anna Johnson, of Dickson, TN. He is the grandson of Ann Lu and Lee Cae Cameron, of Cadiz, KY; and Martha Stephenson, of Cadiz, KY.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents and escorted to the altar by her father.

Ansley Owens (sister of the bride) and Anna Tolan were maids of honor. Bridesmaids were: Hannah Bowers, Elizabeth Zumwalt, Kaela Pennington, Diana Proffitt, Jennifer Scanion, Jessica Wayda, Elizabeth Roeser, Ashton Montgomery. Amelia Brooke Reynolds was flower girl.

Bradley Chambers and Luke Humphreys served as best men. Groomsmen were Ryan Luttrell, Grant Exline, Ian Smith, Glenn Hill, Ethan Murphy, Nicholas Eno, Holden Foster, and Adam Lankford. Brody Reynolds was ring bearer.

The bride graduated from Lipscomb University School of Nursing, of Nashville, TN, Magna Cum Laude. She is currently employed in the Medical Intensive Care Unit at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, TN.

The groom is a senior at Lipscomb University, where he is a philosophy major. Upon graduation, he will pursue a masters degree in Pastoral Ministry at Southern Seminary. He is currently employed at Hope Community Church in Nashville, TN.

Following a wedding trip to Cancun, Mexico and Alberta, Canada, the couple will reside in Nashville, TN.