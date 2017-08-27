Mr. & Mrs. Duard Walker Celebrate 70th Wedding Anniversary

"Coach" Duard Walker and Carolyn (Roberts) Walker, sweethearts at Milligan College, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on August 14, 2017, surrounded by family and friends. The couple are parents of five children: Cindy (Billy) Gober, Elizabethton, Tennessee; Teresa (Kevin) Knox, Ocoee, Florida; Buff (Debbie) Walker, Fort Myers, Florida; Gary (Gina) Walker, Bluff City, Tennessee; and Tracy (Susan) Walker, Fort Collins, Colorado. They have 11 grandchildren: Chad (Jessica) Fulwider; Derrick (Whitney) Fulwider; Jace (Beth) Fulwider; Tony (Lisa) Stout; Anlyn (John) Hughes; Stephanie Sibley; Trey Walker; Sky Walker; Gavin Walker, Brittany (Andy) Tynon; Brent (Amanda) Parker, and 16 great-grandchildren: Madison Gober, Cole Gober, Laura Hall, Hannah Storm, Kanaan Fulwider, Caroline Fulwider, Kendall Stout, Kailee Stout, Jackson Pearson, Clara Pearson, Claire Knox, Kylie Knox, Annie Knox, Jacob Parker, Jaxon Parker and Deklan Tynon.

Duard served honorably in the Navy during WWII as Lt. junior grade (LTJG), then he and Carolyn were married in August of 1947. After they both graduated from Milligan in 1948, they returned to the Milligan College campus in 1951, where they resided for the next 50 years as Head Residents and Duard as teacher, coach, Athletics Director, and Dean of Men. Carolyn also served as Regional Director of the Upper East Tennessee Lung Association, and for over 50 years was the church organist at Hopwood Memorial Christian Church, where she and Duard are still members.