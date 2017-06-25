Mr. & Mrs. Ferguson

Mr. James “Jim” D. Ferguson, Jr. and Mrs. Linda Kay Ferguson (neé Cox), will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at an open celebration on Sunday, July 2, 2017, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church (284 Mt. Zion Church Road, Jonesborough), from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The presence of family and friends is the only gift requested.

They are the parents to two sons: M. Lance Ferguson, and wife Becky, of Knoxville, TN; the late David L. Ferguson; and daughter-in-law Amy Ferguson, of Chattanooga, TN.

They have four grandchildren: Chad, Allison, Broady and Charleston Ferguson.

Mr. Ferguson retired as general manager from Gary Smith Ford in Florida.