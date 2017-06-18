MR. & MRS. KROUSE

Mr. Jack C. Krouse and Mrs. Wanda Martin Krouse celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Winged Deer Park Pavillion at 4:00 p.m. The celebration was hosted by their children.

The couple were married on June 7, 1947, at Knob Creek Church of the Brethren, by Rev. Frank Isenburg.

They have three children: Jerry Krouse, and wife Judy, of Johnson City, TN; Roger Krouse, and wife Randy, of Tampa, FL; and Randall Krouse, and wife Joann, of Johnson City, TN.

The have two grandchildren: Kevin Krouse, and wife Emily; and Wendi Asher, and husband Jeremy.

They have seven great-grandchildren: Jack Andrew Krouse, Mariyah Asher, Elliana Asher, Bella Asher, Joseph L. Krouse, Sophia Krouse and the late Samuel J. Krouse.

Jack Krouse is the owner of Krouse Watch and Clock Repair. Wanda Martin Krouse is retired from H&K Jewelers.