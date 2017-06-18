MR. & MRS. CLIFFORD ALLEN BLEVINS JR.

Mr. & Mrs. Allen Blevins Jr., of Johnson City, TN, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, June 25, 2017, at a reception from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Skyline Heights Baptist Church fellowship hall. The event is hosted by family and friends.

The couple were married on June 30, 1967 at Skyline Heights Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN. The wedding was officiated by the late Rev. Vestal Bennett.

Mr. Allen was self-employed as a painting contractor for over 40 years and is now retired.

Mrs. Dianna is the former Dianna Lynn Williams.

The couple have two children: Clifford Allen Blevins III, and wife Pam; and Timothy Mark Blevins.

The celebration is open to family, all friends and their families to share blessings and memories. Your presence is our greatest gift.

"To my husband, the man of my dreams, and my best friend - When God gave you to me, he gave me the very best. Your unconditional love has made me the woman I am today. I love you! ~Dianna"