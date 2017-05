Mr. and Mrs. Ecklund will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with an ice cream social for their family and friends. It will be held in the fellowship hall at Our Saviour Lutheran Church (212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City), on May 20, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Larry and Janet (nee Hearns) were married on May 24, 1952 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Rochester, NY. They are the parents of four children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.