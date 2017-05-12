Mr. & Mrs. Crain

May 17th is a day special to Harvey and Madge Crain, because on that day 72 years ago they took the day off the busy tobacco setting season and drove to Greenville, South Carolina to be married by Judge Guy A. Gullick.

Madge is the daughter of the late R.B. and Annis Ramsey of Johnson City, TN and is a homemaker. Harvey is the son of the late Kye and Attie Crain of Limestone, TN and is retired from Tri Cities Fire Apparatus, after retiring as Master Mechanic of Warren Michigan Fire Department.

They have one daughter: Joy Boudreau, and husband Greg of Telford, TN. They have 3 grandchildren: Kyler Boudreau and wife Sandi of Kauai, HI; Kory Boudreau and wife Sonshine of Telford, TN; and Katie Denton and husband Michael of San Jose, CA. They six great-grandchildren: Journey Boudreau, Haven Boudreau, Michaela Denton, Madison Denton, Kade Denton and Megan Denton.