McDaniel 50th Anniversary

Mr. & Mrs. McDaniel will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, February 11, 2017.

Lawrence and Cordelia (Gehringer) McDaniel were married in Winchester, VA on February 11, 1967.

They are the parents of Christina McDaniel; Michele Trempe and husband David; Rebecca Martin and husband Sammy; and Sean McDaniel and wife Angela. They are the grandparents of Danielle and Grace Martin; Samuel, Abigail, Isabella and Olivia Trempe; and Finley and Everleigh McDaniel.

Lawrence retired from North Electric with 25 years service. He worked as a private contractor for 14 years, and for Wyndham Resorts for 15 years - all in the field of telephony. Cordelia served her family as a homemaker.

The family will gather to celebrate later this year.