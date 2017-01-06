Mr. & Mrs. King

Mr. & Mrs. Robert King celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on December 17, 2016, at a dinner party with family and friends, held at the Christian Life Center at Piney Flats First Baptist Church.

Mrs. King is the former Phyllis Puckett. The couple were married on December 24, 1956, in Blountville, TN, by Judge Paul Harr. Mr. King retired from Bristol Motor Speedway. Mrs. King retired from Belk.

The couple have five children: Josh King, of Piney Flats, TN; Lisa King Bowman, of Piney Flats, TN; and the late Jason King. Among their children were two lost in infancy: son, Reggie King; and daughter, Leslie King. The couple have six grandchildren: Abbie King; Jacob King; Logan King; Hunter Bowman; Jessica Bowman Lockner; and Tracy Bowman Snyder.