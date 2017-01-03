Mr. & Mrs. Gilley

Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Gilley celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on December 29, 2016.

They were married at the Ridgewood Methodist Church in Cleveland, OH on December 29, 1956.

Ken retired from the USAF in 1973 with 20 year’s service, and he and Pat returned to Johnson City to raise their children. Ken was with the Johnson City Insurance Company for 25 years as a computer programmer, retiring again in 1998.

Pat was the Administrative Assistant with the ETSU College of Medicine Department of OB-GYN, retiring in 1990.

They have two sons: Scott of Johnson City, TN; Mark and his wife Nancy of Parker, CO; and grandson KC of Johnson City, TN.