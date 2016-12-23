Mr. & Mrs. Sullivan

Mr. Thurman Lee Sullivan and Mrs. Linda Sue (Moyers) Sullivan, of Unicoi, TN, celebrated their 50th anniversary on December 22, 2016. The couple were married on December 22, 1966 at the Unicoi Free Will Baptist Church, by Rev. Bruce Fender.

Mr. Sullivan retired from Nuclear Fuel Service. He is also a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired pastor.

The couple have two sons: Jerry Sullivan, and his wife Shannon, of Sevierville, TN; and David Sullivan, and his wife Jennifer, of Unicoi, TN. The couple have three grandsons: Tanner, Brian and Tyler.