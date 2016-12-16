Mr. & Mrs. King

Mr. Charles Edward King and Mrs. Ruth Wilson King celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, December 15, 2016.

The couple were married on December 15, 1956, in the Erwin Presbyterian Church Manse, by Rev. Wilber Parvin. The couple celebrated their honeymoon in New York, NY, and then returned to Erwin, TN to make their home.

Mr. King retired from the Clinchfield / CSX Railroad in 1994.

The couple have four children: Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. King, Jr., of Milford, KS; Katherine "Penny" King, of Chaattanooga, TN; William "Chris" King, of Jacksonville, FL, and Mr. and Mrs. John King, of Piney Flats, TN.

They have two grandchildren: Kimberlyn King and Jonathan King.