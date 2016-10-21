Mr. & Mrs. Fann

Mr. and Mrs. Byrl Lee Fann and Linda Keys Fann, with the thanksgiving and praise of the Lord, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on October 29, 2016.

The couple were married on October 29, 1966 at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Limestone, TN, by Rev. P. A. Hawkins.

Mr. Fann has served for 39 years in ministry, and has a radio ministry on WE7B.

Mrs. Fann retired from the Washington County School System.

The couple have two children: Tammy Baines of Greeneville, TN and the late Byrl Lee Fann, Jr. They have one grandson, Matthew Baines, of Greeneville, TN.