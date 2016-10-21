Mr. & Mrs. Bain

Mr. and Mrs. Bain celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on October 20, 2016.

Elmer and Martha Lou Bain were married on October 20, 1956, at the Lone Oak Baptist Church in Paducah, KY.

They met while working in labs at the Union Carbide Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Paducah, KY. Since 1958, they have lived in Erwin, except for 15 years in Annandale, VA. Besides their joint employment at Union Carbide, Elmer worked for Nuclear Fuels Services and Science Applications, Inc. Martha Lou worked for the Tennessee State Welfare Office.

Elmer and Martha Lou have three children: Melissa and her husband, Michael; Tom; and Melinda and her husband, Matthew. They also have four grandchildren and are expecting their first great-grandchild next month.

The family celebrated their parents’ milestone anniversary while vacationing this summer.