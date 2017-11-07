Man who lost his ‘spark’ gets inspiration from readers

DEAR FOUND: You and many other readers offered wonderful suggestions. I appreciate the spirit of helpfulness in which readers responded, hoping to inspire the writer of that letter. Read on for a sample:

DEAR ABBY: Tell “Wallowing” to pick up a course catalog from his local community college and enroll in some classes. He can take art and learn to paint, sculpt or make ceramics; study photography and learn to shoot better pictures; take woodworking and build furniture; take an American Sign Language class and volunteer to work with the deaf; or sign up for a foreign language, culinary or film appreciation course. I’m just scratching the surface because community colleges have something for everyone. I have taught in one and been an administrator. It’s a wonderful place to “find” yourself, whether you’re 18, 88 — or 56. — DIANA IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR ABBY: If “Wallowing” is truly tired of dealing with most people, he may want to begin connecting with nature. He could plant or nurture a garden, or install a few birdhouses and let the birds happily serenade him each day. Engaging with nature can change a person for the better and can also change the lives of those around you. — NATURE LOVER IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR ABBY: I would like to suggest “Wallowing” talk to his doctor about his testosterone level. I did it, and it boosted my self-esteem, drive and energy. — ROGER IN OKLAHOMA

DEAR ABBY: May I suggest he have his vitamin D levels checked? I, too, experienced a loss of desire/passion for life when I was close to his age. Turned out, my vitamin D levels were extremely low. Once I started taking a supplement, my interest and excitement in life returned. — BEEN THROUGH IT IN KANSAS CITY

DEAR ABBY: Your advice should have included becoming active in a church, synagogue or charitable organization. Helping others, whether locally or on a mission trip, yields three results: It has a positive impact on those being helped, it increases the giver’s sense of self-worth, and it reminds us how blessed we truly are. — LOVER OF LIFE IN TEXAS DEAR LOVER AND

DEAR READERS: Amen!

