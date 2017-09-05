Young woman falls for new man during boyfriend’s deployment

DEAR CONFLICTED: Punt! Real life is more than a bundle of laughs. Do not break up with Matt and do not commit to this new man until Matt is again stateside and sober. Only then will you be in a position to make an informed decision about a future with either one of them.

DEAR ABBY: I had a rough time during my teenage and young adult years. One of the ways I dealt with it was by cutting myself. It became more severe over the years, and both my arms are covered with very noticeable scars. Life is much better now, and my wife and I are expecting our first child. I have been trying to decide how I’m going to explain the scars to my child when he or she is older. I realize this will likely be a series of age-appropriate conversations. I don’t want my child to follow in my footsteps, and I’m afraid to rationalize my behavior. How do I explain them? — BETTER NOW

DEAR BETTER NOW: I agree that you should answer your child’s questions in an age-appropriate way if you are asked. When your child is little, he or she may be satisfied if you simply say, “Daddy hurt himself.” When he or she is older, add more detail as necessary. Because a tendency toward depression can run in some families, it’s important to make a special effort to keep the lines of communication open when it comes to “feelings.” If you are unsure how to handle this, consult your child’s pediatrician for guidance.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.