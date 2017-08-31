Mom feels guilt for resisting her ex’s pleas to reconcile

DEAR HAPPIER: No, you do not. You are in charge of your life now, and if that gives you peace of mind and makes you happy, then you are under no moral or ethical obligation to change it. Please remember that you are not responsible for your ex’s happiness. You may always love each other, but that doesn’t obligate you. If he wants to “never give up,” that is his choice. If you want to move on with your life, that is your choice and your privilege.

DEAR ABBY: Can you settle a dispute between my husband and me? Sometimes, I take it upon myself to hand-wash my car because I enjoy seeing my hard work reflected in my shiny car. When I do, it sparks an argument. His view is that since he’s the man, he should be responsible for washing the car. He says there are certain things “women just don’t do.” I think I’m perfectly capable of washing my car. Should I give up and let him take care of washing my car, or should I stand my ground? — JUST AS CAPABLE

DEAR CAPABLE: If you want to wash your car occasionally, it should not be grounds for an argument. Many women do, and it’s not an issue. However, because your husband seems to find it emasculating, let me suggest that rather than argue about it you allow him to spoil you by doing it for you from time to time. And when he does, if you feel compelled to polish something, let it be your nails while he’s out there sweating in the driveway.

