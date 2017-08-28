Childhood dog bite victim is happy with pet-free life

DEAR WARY: There’s a saying, “Once bitten, twice shy.” Because you have been bitten more than once, your reason for not wanting a dog seems logical. Frankly, I think it would be unfair to the animal to bring it into a household in which it wasn’t unanimously welcomed. And if you think your husband would lay the responsibility for caring for the dog on you, you should not agree.

DEAR ABBY: My 62-year-old father has recently started to streak his hair with fluorescent colors. He does it when he goes to his job and coordinates his hair color with his outfits. As far as I know, his employer has not said anything as of yet. Also, Dad has difficulty with social cues. My mother and I aren’t happy with his “fashion” choices and we plead with him to stop doing this. It’s embarrassing because it looks stupid and ridiculous. He claims he doesn’t care what others think and that he has flair. Are my mother and I wrong to criticize his “flair”? Isn’t this behavior really inappropriate for a man his age? How can we convince him that he’s making a fool of himself and should stop? Your help is appreciated. — NO FOOL LIKE AN OLD FOO

DEAR N.F.L.A.O.F.: Repeat after me: We cannot change other people; we can only change the way we react to them. Understand that how your father presents himself reflects only on him — not you. Because you and your mother have tried reasoning with him and he refuses to listen, you all might be happier if you stop making HIS fashion choices YOUR problem.

DEAR ABBY: My wife seems to only want to have sex with me when I’m supposed to be at work. It’s really flattering, but I am at risk of losing my job. We don’t have enough savings to last more than a couple of months if I’m out of work. She wanted me to call in sick today, but I didn’t know how to say no without offending her. Help! — JOHN IN CANADA

DEAR JOHN: Try this. Ask your wife, “Which is more important to you — me in your bed or food on the table and a roof over our heads? I’ll be home by 6 o’clock. Be ready!”

