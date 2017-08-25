Mom’s painful past is warning to girls about teen drinking

DEAR UNDECIDED: You would be doing your daughters a favor if, along with warning them about underage drinking, you shared your story with them. If you do, it will help them understand that drinking can have unintended, sometimes lifelong consequences. Forewarned is forearmed.

DEAR ABBY: Is it possible to have a relationship with a man 20 years younger? I rented my spare room to him, and over the past month, we have spent a lot of time together and grown very close. He has made it clear that he’s attracted to me, and I’m attracted to him as well. I am afraid of what people may think and say, and I worry about the long term. What are your thoughts? — RELATIONSHIP ISSUE

DEAR ISSUE: I gather from your letter that you are 40-plus years old. If you are still worried about what people may think, refrain from doing what you’re considering, because people do tend to talk. Since no one can predict how long the “long term” might be, my advice is to guard your heart. Because there are no guarantees in life, proceed with caution.

DEAR ABBY: When you are on the phone with someone and the call is dropped, who is supposed to call who back? I spent five minutes trying to call my mom back while she was trying to call me. It was very frustrating; both of us kept getting voicemail. Mom says the person who received the call should be the person who calls back. I say the person who MADE the call should be the person who calls back. — UNSURE IN SAN DIEGO

DEAR UNSURE: While I agree with you, no rule of etiquette dictates who should call the other person back in the event of a dropped call. Long waits also happen when a caller doesn’t realize the call has dropped and continues talking. Frankly, it has been my experience that the callback is usually made by the person who can get through first. And the first sentence uttered is usually, “So, where were we?”

