Family would rather punish than praise recovering addict

DEAR FED UP: They should be, but apparently they aren’t and haven’t trusted your sobriety, which is why they couldn’t let your period of addiction go. Because you have apologized and your apologies haven’t been accepted, it is time to look forward, form new relationships and move on. I think that would be a healthier path to take than continuing to beg forgiveness from relatives who are unwilling to give it and would rather punish you. Don’t you?

DEAR ABBY: I have a sister who laughs after everything she says (it doesn’t matter the topic). She stayed at my house for four nights and it drove me insane. I figured I could put up with it for four days, which I did, but it wasn’t easy. I didn’t say anything at the time for fear of hurting her feelings and/or possibly ruining her short vacation. In addition, our main form of communication is texting (which she does often), and I swear she can put five or six LOLs in every text. I know she thinks she’s funny, but she doesn’t have to tell me with every sentence. This may seem like a petty thing to gripe about, but it is very irritating. (By the way, she’s NOT funny.) Thoughts, Abby? — SOURPUSS IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR SOURPUSS: Your sister’s laughter may be more a nervous habit than an attempt at humor, so I’m glad you held your tongue. However, if all those LOLs in her texts are a distraction, you’re perfectly within your rights to tell her so, and it shouldn’t cause hurt feelings.

DEAR ABBY: I don’t understand the new trend of asking wedding attendees to pay for the honeymoon. I’m especially put off by a couple entering second marriages for both of them. “Dick” and “Jane” are both established in well-paying careers. They are not only asking people to pay for their airfare, but also to donate cash for shopping sprees. This seems presumptuous to me. What do you think? — INSULTED NON-ATTENDEE

DEAR I.N.A.: I agree! What you received wasn’t a wedding invitation; it was a solicitation and should be regarded as such.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.