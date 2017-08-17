With twins on the way, man still refuses to buy a ring

DEAR VERY PREGNANT: It should be dawning on you by now that a man who brushes off hints about becoming engaged isn’t interested in a formal arrangement. I wish you had asked for my advice 10 months ago, because I would have urged you not to become pregnant again unless you were sure where the relationship was going. From where I sit, it is going nowhere. There is no way anyone can help you push someone who is unwilling into marriage. What I CAN do is stress that should anything happen to him, you and the little ones will be left with nothing unless he makes a will that names you as beneficiary. When you discuss THAT with him, do not hint or allow him to brush you off, because the implications are very serious.

DEAR ABBY: My sister “Marcie” is very attached to her dog, “Doodles.” She had two. They were quite old, and one passed last year. It was traumatic for the entire family because we were concerned about Marcie’s mental state. Now Doodles looks close to the end, and she’s in a constant state of distress. Marcie takes the dog with her everywhere, whether it’s appropriate or not. When her in-laws invited her and her husband on a cruise next spring, she burst into tears at the thought of leaving Doodles for a week. I’m beside myself with worry over my sister’s mental state and afraid of what her dog’s passing will bring. It’s not just Doodles’ age and declining health; Marcie has always let her animals run/ruin her life. Thousands of dollars have been spent replacing carpeting, wood floors, urine-stained curtains, rugs and furniture. Any thoughts? How can she be prepared for what we all know is coming? — TOO ATTACHED IN TENNESSEE

DEAR TOO ATTACHED: If you think there is anything the family can do to prepare your sister, forget it. She will go through a period of grieving for the animal companion she has grown to love. To her, Doodles is a full-fledged family member. When the inevitable happens, be patient, be understanding, be prepared to listen when she pours out her grief and, if necessary, go online to help her find a grief support group for people who are mourning the loss of a pet.

