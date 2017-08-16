Unapologetic mother continues affair with married boyfriend

DEAR DISAPPOINTED: You have already given your mother your two cents and she has discounted it. It should be apparent to you by now that she has no intention of ending this relationship, regardless of your disapproval. Rather than mind your own business, because you want to do something helpful, be as loving and supportive of your younger sisters as you can. From your description of your mother’s behavior, they need love and attention from an adult they are not receiving from her.

DEAR ABBY: I was divorced 23 years ago. Before I started dating again, I got a hairpiece and have worn one ever since. Some people are aware that I wear a hairpiece, including my current wife of 20 years. It does make me look a lot younger. I will be turning 55 this year. I’d like to stop wearing the hairpiece and shave my head instead because I have only a fringe of my own hair left. How should I go about it without getting 50,000 questions from friends and family, and what would be a good answer when I’m asked? — HAIR TODAY, GONE TOMORROW

DEAR H.T.G.T.: Removing your hairpiece will be a statement in itself. Afterward, do not be surprised if you receive compliments about your new look. Should anyone ask why you decided to do it, tell the truth. Many men with receding hairlines shave their heads and look terrific.

DEAR ABBY: My son died two months ago. He was 51. It happened on my daughter’s birthday. She says that her birthdays have now stopped. Next year will be a milestone for her as she will be turning 50. How in the world do we celebrate her 50th birthday when we will be thinking about the one-year anniversary of her brother’s death? Some friends suggested we have her birthday celebration a few days early, which I feel is not right. Please help. — CAROLE IN ARIZONA

DEAR CAROLE: I’m sorry for the loss of your son. From now on, your daughter’s birthday will likely always be bittersweet for her as well as you. That’s why I think she should take your friends’ suggestion and separate the two events, if possible. A small family get-together around the anniversary date of your son’s death might be more appropriate for everyone, at least this time around.

