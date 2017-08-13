91-year-old looking to make more friends

Lonely? Yes, a bit. At holidays, some family members are good at extending themselves toward this old geezer, which I appreciate. When they look up from their cellphones, they discover I have something to contribute. I experienced the Depression, a variety of wars and many new inventions.

Abby, please remind your readers how much we appreciate those who engage us socially in some way. Many of us are past our warranty and won’t be available to answer questions much longer. — OLD GEEZER OUT WEST

DEAR OLD GEEZER: I’m pleased to put the word out. Readers, our senior citizens have much wisdom to offer. They can also be great fun to be around. However, they are a diminishing resource. “Geezer” is right. They won’t be around forever, so engage with them while you can. For that matter, neither will some of you when you’re their age. Because isolation isn’t healthy for anyone, do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

DEAR ABBY: How can I get my husband to stop checking out other women in front of me? I have repeatedly told him it makes me feel bad. If I can refrain from looking at other men while I’m in his company, why can’t he do the same for me? It makes me feel like I’m not good enough. — SAD WIFE IN ARKANSAS

DEAR WIFE: Please accept my sympathy. Since you have made clear to your husband that what he’s doing bothers you, perhaps it’s time to accept that you married a disrespectful, classless boor. While many men look at women other than their wives, most of them do it discreetly to avoid hurt feelings.

Because what he’s doing is disrespectful, try viewing it from a different perspective. It’s not that you’re not good enough for your husband, but rather that he’s not good enough for you.

DEAR ABBY: I recently wore a pair of sunglasses to work for the first time and received a lot of compliments on my “style.” How can I get my co-workers to stop complimenting me? I have told them a number of times the glasses were prescribed by my doctor to protect my sensitive eyes, and I’m NOT trying to make a fashion statement. It makes me uncomfortable when they say the glasses look “cute” or “work well with my outfit.” How do I nicely get them to stop bringing attention to my medical issue? — WORRIED IN WISCONSIN

DEAR WORRIED: Your co-workers probably mean well, but tell them their comments embarrass you and you would prefer not to be constantly reminded about your eye sensitivity. Then ask them to please stop doing it, and I’m sure they will comply.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.