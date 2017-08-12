Plans for happy future are upset by return of old rival

DEAR CO-PARENTING: You are neither irrational nor crazy. I’m sorry your relationship with Adam didn’t work out as you had hoped it would. However, if Adam marries Jenny, she will be April’s stepmother. It would be unrealistic for you to expect she leave the room when you bring the baby to visit her daddy. In that case, it might be better if you accept the things you cannot change.

DEAR ABBY: My fiance, “Allan’s,” great-grandfather recently passed away. We lived with him, as did Allan’s mother and uncle. Allan was his full-time caregiver. My fiance’s mother is thinking about buying the house and says we should all pay rent to her. I have lived here for six years and I’m comfortable here. The one thing I’m wary about is, if it becomes her house, that she’ll start treating us like children. Allan and I are in our late 20s. I’m not comfortable walking on eggshells, and I’m afraid she will make it clear that we are living in HER house. In my opinion, if people are paying rent, it should feel like their home, too. Am I being a brat? And once it becomes her house, should I just lay all my worries on the line to her? — NOT A CHILD IN THE WEST

DEAR NOT A CHILD: You are not being a brat. You are an adult, and an intelligent one. By all means lay all your concerns on the table — the sooner the better. That way, Allan’s mother can either allay them, or you and your fiance can make plans to find another place to live. If his mother needs the income that would come from having renters, she may be less inclined to behave as you fear.

