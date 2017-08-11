Spouse can’t fix what’s broken between wife and her mother

DEAR FRUSTRATED: If the wedge in your wife’s relationship with her evangelist prophet mother is that she is a lesbian and married, there is nothing you can do. Your mother-in-law will either, with time, come to accept it (don’t hold your breath), or your wife will learn through counseling that it is not her responsibility to sacrifice her happiness to please her mother. I hope you will encourage your wife to do that.

DEAR ABBY: I have been a daily reader of your column since I was a little girl, so your answer to my question will be valued. I eat an apple every day on my drive home from work, and when I’m done, I toss the core out the window. I try my best to support the Earth, and I believe I am feeding the rabbits and birds with my apple a day. Friends insist that what I’m doing is littering and helping neither the furry friends nor the environment. Can you help solve the debate — to toss or not to toss? Thanks! — AN APPLE A DAY

DEAR A.A.A.D.: I, too, love our furry and feathered creatures, but I agree with your friends. What you are doing is littering, regardless of how you’re rationalizing it. If you truly want to support the Earth, keep a small container in your vehicle for the apple core and dispose of it when you get home.

DEAR ABBY: I just got together with a guy I really like. We have been dating for about a week, but now I realize I’m just not ready to start dating. I’m 15 and I don’t feel I’m mature enough. Also, I don’t want a boyfriend because I’m moving in a month. Help! I don’t know if I should break up with him. What do I do? — CALIFORNIA TEEN

DEAR CALIFORNIA TEEN: Because you are moving in about a month, I don’t think breaking up in the formal sense is necessary. It couldn’t hurt to tell him you think you may have gotten serious too quickly, because getting serious after a week of dating IS too quickly. I have a hunch that once you have moved, distance will solve your problem for you. P.S. Now that you realize you’re not ready to date, when you have made the move, take a break from romance and concentrate on your studies. You won’t be sorry.

